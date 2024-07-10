TD SYNNEX Co. (SNX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on July 26th

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th.
TD SYNNEX has raised its dividend payment by an average of 51.8% per year over the last three years. TD SYNNEX has a payout ratio of 12.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TD SYNNEX to earn $12.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.1%.
TD SYNNEX Stock Down 1.1 %
SNX stock opened at $110.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.52. TD SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $89.73 and a 1-year high of $133.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX
In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $2,313,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,580,095.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $2,313,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at $15,580,095.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,363 shares in the company, valued at $25,400,041.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About TD SYNNEX
TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.
