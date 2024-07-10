Team (NYSE:TISI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Team Stock Down 0.8 %
NYSE:TISI opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.08. Team has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.84.
Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($3.33) EPS for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 89.91% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $199.60 million for the quarter.
Insider Transactions at Team
About Team
Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.
