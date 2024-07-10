Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a positive return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 9.75%. On average, analysts expect Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of ERIC opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.84. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $6.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on ERIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $5.81 to $5.58 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.58.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

