Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Upgraded by New Street Research to Strong-Buy

New Street Research upgraded shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Telenor ASA Stock Performance
Shares of TELNY opened at $11.36 on Monday. Telenor ASA has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average is $11.39.
Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 11.44%. Equities research analysts expect that Telenor ASA will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Telenor ASA Company Profile
Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.
