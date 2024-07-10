Telsey Advisory Group Increases Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target to $23.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on JWN. StockNews.com raised Nordstrom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.75.

Nordstrom Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $22.04 on Tuesday. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.16). Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth $501,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nordstrom by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Nordstrom by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 363,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,434,000 after buying an additional 125,877 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Nordstrom by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 109,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 18,648 shares during the period. Finally, Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

