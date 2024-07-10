TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) Shares Up 0.7%

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$8.30 and last traded at C$8.17. 307,398 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 181,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.11.

TELUS International (Cda) Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$906.87 million, a PE ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 0.86.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.