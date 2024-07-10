TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target Cut to C$23.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

TELUS (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on T. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on TELUS from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. CIBC reduced their price target on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$24.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$25.02.

TSE:T opened at C$21.05 on Tuesday. TELUS has a 52-week low of C$20.04 and a 52-week high of C$25.94. The company has a market cap of C$31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.73.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.02. TELUS had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of C$4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS will post 1.0009001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.389 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 288.46%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

