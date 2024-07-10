Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:TEI)

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund alerts:

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund stock opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $5.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.29.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.