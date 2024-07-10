Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:TEI)

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund stock opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $5.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.29.
