Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,900,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,224 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.11% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $21,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 33,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

TME stock opened at $15.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.68. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $15.77.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.29 million. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 18.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 0.78%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.26%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TME. Bank of America boosted their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.50 to $12.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HSBC boosted their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $9.50 to $10.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

