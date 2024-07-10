TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Get TeraWulf alerts:

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of TeraWulf in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 9th. Roth Capital analyst D. Aftahi forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Roth Capital has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TeraWulf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for TeraWulf’s FY2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WULF. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.20 target price for the company. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on TeraWulf from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.35.

TeraWulf Stock Performance

Shares of WULF opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. TeraWulf has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $6.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.50.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 56.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $42.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.86 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TeraWulf

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in TeraWulf in the third quarter valued at $144,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of TeraWulf by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,672,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 459,997 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in TeraWulf during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in TeraWulf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TeraWulf news, Treasurer Kenneth J. Deane sold 69,996 shares of TeraWulf stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $227,487.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 337,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,046.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

