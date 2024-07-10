Teresa Briggs Sells 848 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total transaction of $121,247.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,247 shares in the company, valued at $607,236.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Stock Performance

NYSE SNOW opened at $137.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.30. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $122.60 and a one year high of $237.72. The firm has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.95 million. Equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.46.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SNOW

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.