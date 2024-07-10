Teresa Briggs Sells 848 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total transaction of $121,247.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,247 shares in the company, valued at $607,236.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Snowflake Stock Performance
NYSE SNOW opened at $137.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.30. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $122.60 and a one year high of $237.72. The firm has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.10 and a beta of 0.85.
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.95 million. Equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.
Snowflake Company Profile
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.
