TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK) Insider Pierre Fournier Sells 300 Shares

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) insider Pierre Fournier sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.41, for a total transaction of C$22,923.00.

TerraVest Industries Price Performance

Shares of TSE:TVK opened at C$73.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$74.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$62.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.64. TerraVest Industries Inc. has a 1-year low of C$28.44 and a 1-year high of C$82.93.

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$214.94 million during the quarter. TerraVest Industries had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 28.07%. Research analysts expect that TerraVest Industries Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TerraVest Industries Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. TerraVest Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TVK. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$91.00 price objective on TerraVest Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Desjardins set a C$95.00 price target on TerraVest Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th.

TerraVest Industries Company Profile

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

