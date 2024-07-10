Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $233.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

TTEK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $234.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $236.60.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

TTEK stock opened at $199.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.67 and its 200-day moving average is $188.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Tetra Tech has a 1 year low of $143.35 and a 1 year high of $221.40.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.13. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

In other Tetra Tech news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 11,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $2,364,234.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,863,313.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tetra Tech

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 77,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,921,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 339,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,127,000 after buying an additional 8,394 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 743.1% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after buying an additional 19,595 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 1,054.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 22,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 20,688 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 8,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

