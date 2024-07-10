The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Stock Position Lowered by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Andersons worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANDE. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Andersons by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Andersons during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Andersons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Andersons in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Andersons

In related news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 209,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,388,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 209,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,388,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 3,387 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $203,253.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,391.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Andersons has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Andersons Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of ANDE opened at $46.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.04. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.07 and a 52 week high of $61.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.51.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Andersons had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter.

Andersons Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.47%.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

