The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Price Target to $60.00

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BRKR. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Bruker from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut Bruker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Bruker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bruker in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.44.

Bruker Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $61.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.87. Bruker has a 52-week low of $53.79 and a 52-week high of $94.86.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $721.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.88 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bruker will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.27%.

Institutional Trading of Bruker

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Bruker by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,080,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $593,724,000 after purchasing an additional 239,336 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Bruker by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,788,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $168,036,000 after purchasing an additional 123,984 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Bruker by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,590,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $116,844,000 after purchasing an additional 35,873 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Bruker by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,414,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,865,000 after purchasing an additional 47,301 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,582,000. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

