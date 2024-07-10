The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,051 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of Hershey worth $32,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,182,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,683,000 after purchasing an additional 271,636 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $349,448,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hershey by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 781,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,715,000 after acquiring an additional 112,304 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hershey by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 777,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,006,000 after purchasing an additional 19,018 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Hershey by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 748,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,503,000 after purchasing an additional 89,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

HSY stock opened at $182.75 on Wednesday. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $178.82 and a 52 week high of $248.93. The company has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.29.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Hershey from $213.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Argus decreased their price target on Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, June 21st. BNP Paribas lowered Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.67.

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.54, for a total value of $306,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,614,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $859,950 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

