The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Smart Money Group LLC

Smart Money Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 140,838 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $54,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,917,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,886,271,000 after acquiring an additional 569,690 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.42.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $336.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $338.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.07. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87. The company has a market cap of $334.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

