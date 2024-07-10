The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 385,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $11,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,012,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,834,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,850,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,124 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,751,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,394,000 after acquiring an additional 495,000 shares during the period. Finally, Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter worth $12,701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

LSXMK opened at $22.82 on Wednesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $31.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Liberty SiriusXM Group last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Insider Activity at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $1,802,148.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,999,007 shares in the company, valued at $170,266,178.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $1,802,148.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,999,007 shares in the company, valued at $170,266,178.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $6,344,244.03. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,540,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,176,527.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,067,555 shares of company stock valued at $26,983,738 and have sold 282,072 shares valued at $17,749,275.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group



The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Articles

