The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Receives $46.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.71.

Get New York Times alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on New York Times in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on New York Times

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of New York Times

In other New York Times news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $598,790.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,072 shares in the company, valued at $5,729,835.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $598,790.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,072 shares in the company, valued at $5,729,835.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $253,275.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,452.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYT. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in New York Times by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 74,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in New York Times by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in New York Times by 3.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in New York Times by 3.2% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $51.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 1.06. New York Times has a 1 year low of $39.72 and a 1 year high of $52.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.62.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $594.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.97 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Times will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. New York Times’s payout ratio is 34.67%.

About New York Times

(Get Free Report

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.