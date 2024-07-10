The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) CEO Sells $101,342.10 in Stock

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total transaction of $101,342.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,041 shares in the company, valued at $89,649,182.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PNC opened at $161.44 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.74%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 16,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 26,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PNC. HSBC upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.63.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

