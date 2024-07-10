Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:TBLD)

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TBLD opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.83. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $16.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian W. Wixted acquired 1,620 shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,110.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,110. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Company Profile

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

Featured Stories

