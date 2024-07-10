ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Shares Up 2.9%

Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.76 and last traded at $1.75. 175,664 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 522,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDUP. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ThredUp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $192.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average is $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $79.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.28 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 63.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia Nakache sold 149,327 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $306,120.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 240,438 shares in the company, valued at $492,897.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 407,108 shares of company stock worth $819,017. Company insiders own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in ThredUp by 33.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ThredUp by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of ThredUp by 445.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ThredUp by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 54,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

