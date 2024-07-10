Threshold Trading 6.3% Lower This Week (T)

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. One Threshold token can now be bought for $0.0205 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. Threshold has a market cap of $205.35 million and $6.98 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00012530 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00009110 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,543.01 or 1.00034501 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00011857 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006526 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00068557 BTC.

Threshold is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,746,068,928.671669 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02083869 USD and is up 5.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $6,895,011.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

