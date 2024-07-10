Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) Trading Down 9.6%

Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 9.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.39 and last traded at $1.42. Approximately 14,862 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 66,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TYGO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Tigo Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Tigo Energy from $1.40 to $1.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Tigo Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.37.

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.22 million. Tigo Energy had a negative return on equity of 61.94% and a negative net margin of 18.48%. As a group, analysts expect that Tigo Energy, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Tigo Energy Company Profile

Tigo Energy, Inc provides solar and energy storage solutions for the solar industry. It offers module level power electronics (MLPEs) to maximize the energy output of individual solar modules. The company also provides GO Energy Storage Systems that provide solar energy storage management capabilities; and Energy Intelligence (EI) platform, which provides monitoring and energy demand forecasting capabilities.

