Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Hits New 52-Week High at $40.69

Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.69 and last traded at $40.64, with a volume of 12733 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.24.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Tower Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.48 and its 200-day moving average is $33.53.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $327.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 487.1% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 32,813 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 5,887.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 499,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after buying an additional 491,064 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,069,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,166,000 after buying an additional 593,003 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,669,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,132,000 after acquiring an additional 74,264 shares in the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

