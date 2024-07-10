TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) vs. Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI) Head-To-Head Review

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) and Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for TPG RE Finance Trust and Horizon Group Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TPG RE Finance Trust 1 1 3 0 2.40 Horizon Group Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

TPG RE Finance Trust currently has a consensus target price of $8.10, indicating a potential downside of 7.00%. Given TPG RE Finance Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TPG RE Finance Trust is more favorable than Horizon Group Properties.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

57.1% of TPG RE Finance Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of TPG RE Finance Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Horizon Group Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

TPG RE Finance Trust has a beta of 2.19, meaning that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Group Properties has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TPG RE Finance Trust and Horizon Group Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPG RE Finance Trust $390.25 million 1.79 -$116.63 million ($1.57) -5.55 Horizon Group Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Horizon Group Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TPG RE Finance Trust.

Profitability

This table compares TPG RE Finance Trust and Horizon Group Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPG RE Finance Trust -27.55% -21.63% -5.69% Horizon Group Properties N/A N/A N/A

Summary

TPG RE Finance Trust beats Horizon Group Properties on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc., a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

About Horizon Group Properties

Based in Chicago, Illinois, Horizon Group Properties, Inc. has 12 operating factory outlet centers and one power center in 10 states totaling more than 2.6 million square feet.

