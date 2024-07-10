Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 33,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Tobam increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 6.8% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSCO. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.96.

Shares of TSCO opened at $257.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $290.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $274.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.97. The company has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.81.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

