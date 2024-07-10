Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.05

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.05 and traded as high as $18.47. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $18.16, with a volume of 75,526 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.05.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $229.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.71 million. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 3.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Midstream; and Telecommunications.

