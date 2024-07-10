TRON (TRX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $286.02 Million

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. TRON has a total market capitalization of $9.35 billion and $286.02 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TRON has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000654 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000687 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 87,144,517,917 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TRON is trondao.org. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

