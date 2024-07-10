Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Given New $55.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TWST. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Twist Bioscience Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ TWST opened at $50.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.80. Twist Bioscience has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $55.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.02.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.70 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 69.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Twist Bioscience will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Patrick John Finn sold 2,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $65,480.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,324.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Twist Bioscience news, COO Patrick John Finn sold 2,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $65,480.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,324.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $33,788.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,511 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,803.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,728 shares of company stock valued at $785,980 over the last ninety days. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1,896.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 11.8% in the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 146,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 15,470 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 42.7% in the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 14,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 38.6% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 134,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 37,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 7.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

