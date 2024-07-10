Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Receives $14.57 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.57.

TWO has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

TWO opened at $12.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.92 and a 200-day moving average of $12.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Two Harbors Investment has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $14.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.12%.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, insider Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 4,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $57,123.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,495.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 4,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $57,123.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,894 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,495.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 12,790 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $166,525.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,348.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,335 shares of company stock worth $376,316. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 6.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 89,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 55,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,706,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,012 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 39.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 10,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

