Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Receives $14.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.57.

TWO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jonestrading began coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Two Harbors Investment

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Two Harbors Investment

In other news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 3,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $49,071.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,039.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Two Harbors Investment news, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 12,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $166,525.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,348.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 3,870 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $49,071.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,039.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,335 shares of company stock valued at $376,316. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,706,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,012 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 155.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,317,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,516,000 after purchasing an additional 801,837 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,413,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,829,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 107.1% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 400,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TWO opened at $12.81 on Friday. Two Harbors Investment has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.94.

Two Harbors Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.05%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 101.12%.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

