Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Shares Up 4.6%

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.88 and last traded at $17.88. 3,862 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 143,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TYRA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.71.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.11. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyra Biosciences news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 3,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $70,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 427,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,559,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYRA. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 1,244.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI bought a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 17,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

Further Reading

