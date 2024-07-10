UBS Group Raises International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target to $100.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on IFF. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.78.

Shares of IFF opened at $96.84 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $62.11 and a fifty-two week high of $99.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.41. The company has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -16.38%.

In other news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $247,568.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,840.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,316,000. Clearfield Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,771,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,733,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $140,355,000 after acquiring an additional 280,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

