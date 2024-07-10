Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Receives $258.92 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $258.63.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNP

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock opened at $221.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $135.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $199.33 and a twelve month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

About Union Pacific

(Get Free Report

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.