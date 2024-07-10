Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Stock Price Up 4%

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.88 and last traded at $2.88. Approximately 82,445 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,523,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNIT shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Uniti Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Uniti Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of $747.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.68 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.29%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 1,000.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,442,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,809,000 after buying an additional 542,485 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,276,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,934,000 after buying an additional 91,408 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,858,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,643,000 after buying an additional 414,810 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 55.1% during the third quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 1,676,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,912,000 after buying an additional 595,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the fourth quarter valued at $9,714,000. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 140,000 fiber route miles, 8.5 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

