Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Universal Health Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $193.57.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $180.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.06. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $119.90 and a 52 week high of $194.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.56. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UHS. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 11.4% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,776 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,070 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 3.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 360 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

