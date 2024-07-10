Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Position Increased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 84.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 531.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Angela A. Korch bought 575 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $176.20 per share, for a total transaction of $101,315.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,330.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $229.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $217.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $244.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $201.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTN

Vail Resorts Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of MTN stock opened at $173.44 on Wednesday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.14 and a 1 year high of $254.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.22 and its 200-day moving average is $208.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.40). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.82%.

About Vail Resorts

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.