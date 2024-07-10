Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Barclays

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $171.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
VLO has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Valero Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $171.07.
Valero Energy Stock Performance
Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 16.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Valero Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.20%.
Insider Transactions at Valero Energy
In other news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Valero Energy
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $570,428,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 12,883.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,293 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,040,000 after buying an additional 426,093 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,389,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,655,000 after buying an additional 376,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $362,569,000 after buying an additional 342,218 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Valero Energy Company Profile
Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.
