Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $262.00.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $260.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.64. Valmont Industries has a one year low of $188.63 and a one year high of $292.06.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $977.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.98 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 3.83%. Valmont Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valmont Industries will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valmont Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $49,526,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,332,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,669,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Valmont Industries by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 295,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,967,000 after purchasing an additional 79,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 150,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,226,000 after buying an additional 59,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Further Reading

