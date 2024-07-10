Valued Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 100.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 839 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RF&L Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $215,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the first quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 324,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,926,000 after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.6% during the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.3% during the first quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 120,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,142,000 after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 67.7% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 31,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $127,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,043.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,541,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,303,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,516,961.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $127,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,043.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 123,788 shares of company stock worth $21,143,403. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $188.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.35 and a twelve month high of $191.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.34.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

