Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,815 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

VTEB opened at $50.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.07 and its 200-day moving average is $50.38. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.15.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

