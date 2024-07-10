Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,779,000 after acquiring an additional 51,692 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,703,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,913,000 after acquiring an additional 14,548 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,033,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 566,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,105,000 after buying an additional 59,145 shares during the period. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.89. 154,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,125,067. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $163.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

