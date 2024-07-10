Vector Capital (LON:VCAP) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Shares of Vector Capital Plc (LON:VCAP – Get Free Report) traded up 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 30 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 30 ($0.38). 17,657 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 36,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.50 ($0.38).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 30.26. The stock has a market cap of £13.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,000.00 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.10, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.15.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a GBX 1.53 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.67%. This is a boost from Vector Capital’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Vector Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10,000.00%.

Vector Capital Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides finance to the private and corporate sectors in the United Kingdom. It offers finance for land and property development, bridging loans, and secured business finance. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Berkhamsted, the United Kingdom.

