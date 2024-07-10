Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the first quarter worth $713,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,739,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,134,000 after acquiring an additional 49,606 shares in the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,476,000. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,645,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,096,000 after purchasing an additional 53,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 440,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,656,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VECO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $1,145,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,091 shares in the company, valued at $19,671,325.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $108,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,026.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $1,145,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,671,325.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $1,405,055 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VECO opened at $48.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -106.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $48.99.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $174.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.00 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.97%. Research analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veeco Instruments

(Free Report)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.