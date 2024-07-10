Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Sets New 1-Year High at $48.84

Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.84 and last traded at $48.84, with a volume of 702 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.69.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VECO has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.83.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $174.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.00 million. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. On average, analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Veeco Instruments

In related news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $108,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,026.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $108,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,026.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $1,145,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,671,325.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $1,405,055. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VECO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Veeco Instruments by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,690,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,059,000 after buying an additional 450,685 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $3,599,000. Crestline Management LP grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 109,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 66,544 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 114,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

About Veeco Instruments

(Get Free Report)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.