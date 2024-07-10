Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $240.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $204.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $197.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $228.52.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $182.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.75, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.18 and its 200 day moving average is $205.18. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $162.72 and a 12 month high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $650.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.73 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 12.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,713.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,192,363 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,479,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 206,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 50,868 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 703.8% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 13,654 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 163,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,756,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.