Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 51.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,304 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 550.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 182 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 221 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter worth $822,000. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $250.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $211.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Virtus Investment Partners Price Performance

VRTS opened at $222.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.32. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.78 and a 12-month high of $263.39.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The closed-end fund reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.41. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.54 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virtus Investment Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 45.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Virtus Investment Partners

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 7,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $1,845,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,812. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.