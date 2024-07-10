Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Wulff Hansen & CO.

Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,870 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.6% of Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $4.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $260.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,843,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,796,328. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.01. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.68 and a 1-year high of $290.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Macquarie raised their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.44.

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

