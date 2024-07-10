Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vital Energy were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Vital Energy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vital Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 4,448.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy Price Performance

Shares of Vital Energy stock opened at $43.66 on Wednesday. Vital Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $62.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 3.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vital Energy ( NYSE:VTLE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.13. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $482.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.97 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Vital Energy from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Vital Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Vital Energy from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Vital Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Vital Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vital Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.30.

Vital Energy Company Profile

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

